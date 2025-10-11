KUSKOP boosts national halal franchise ecosystem through conference

KOTA KINABALU: The Halal Franchise Conference serves as a key platform to further strengthen the country’s halal franchise ecosystem and help local entrepreneurs expand into international markets.

Organised by Perbadanan Nasional Berhad with the support of the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development, the event brought together more than 500 entrepreneurs, government agencies and players from the franchise and halal industries nationwide.

Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the conference continues the momentum of the KUSKOP-Pernas 2025 Halal Success Development Programme, which has made a significant impact on nearly 1,000 entrepreneurs nationwide, including 500 participants from Sabah.

He said the programme provides opportunities for entrepreneurs to strengthen their competitiveness through halal certification compliance, product development, technological innovation and international market expansion.

The conference is expected to serve as a major catalyst for the growth of the local halal franchise industry, enhance strategic collaboration between government agencies and the private sector, and support the government’s aspiration to empower entrepreneurs nationwide, particularly in Sabah.

Sabah holds great potential to become a key gateway for local halal franchises to enter ASEAN and global markets, given its strategic location and diverse local resources.

The conference also featured a range of activities, including forums, sharing sessions with franchise and halal entrepreneurs, business matching opportunities, and an interactive dialogue with Ewon and industry panellists to discuss challenges and opportunities in the halal franchise and entrepreneurship sectors.

He said various initiatives have been implemented under KUSKOP’s halal development agenda, including the Halal Industry Capacity Development Programme and the Halal Product Capacity Development Programme.

As of October, a total of 1,049 entrepreneurs had benefited from the Halal Entrepreneurship Development Programme. – Bernama