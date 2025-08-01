KUSKOP targets RM4 million in SDSI showcase at MITEC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) is targeting RM4 million in transaction value during the five-day One District One Industry (SDSI) showcase at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said RM3 million is expected from PADANIAGA business matching activities, while RM1 million is projected from the entrepreneur financing initiative.

The event, running from July 30, coincides with the Felda Settlers’ Day celebration and the Rural Entrepreneurs Carnival (KUD) under the Mega 3D Carnival (MK3D).

“This is the first time KUSKOP is collaborating with the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) and Felda to organise three large-scale national programmes concurrently,“ Ewon said in a statement.

He added that the combined effort aims to enhance synergy, particularly for SDSI entrepreneurs, with the carnival expected to attract two million visitors.

The SDSI showcase serves as a commercialisation platform, featuring exhibitions and product sales that highlight each district’s identity, including food and beverage, health products, handicrafts, and homestays.

A total of 154 entrepreneurs nationwide are participating, with 14 state pavilions set up in MITEC’s Hall 5, Level 2.

Key activities include the Citarasa Desa programme, SDSI forum, business matching sessions, and financing initiatives. Supporting events like entrepreneurship talks and product demonstrations are also being held.

The public is encouraged to visit the carnival, open daily from 10 am to 10 pm until Sunday. - Bernama