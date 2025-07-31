KUSKOP to boost MSME growth and third-sector empowerment under 13MP

KUALA LUMPUR:The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) will drive micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) expansion and third-sector empowerment under the newly tabled 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP). Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick outlined key strategies to strengthen business ecosystems and enhance social entrepreneurship.

KUSKOP’s initiatives will focus on improving MSME resilience, increasing third-sector visibility, and promoting inclusive business models. These efforts align with core policies such as the National Entrepreneurship Policy, MSME Strategic Plan 2030, and the Malaysian Social Entrepreneurship Roadmap 2030.

“Public service reforms, including the Government Service Efficiency Commitment Bill (ILTIZAM) and GovTech enhancements, will support these goals,” Ewon said. He emphasized a whole-of-government approach to advance entrepreneurship and cooperative development.

Collaboration platforms like the National Entrepreneur and SME Development Council will facilitate inter-ministerial and stakeholder coordination. Ewon also highlighted the government’s commitment to bridging regional disparities, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak.

“The blue economy agenda in Sabah reflects its potential to drive eastern Malaysia’s growth,” he added. Ewon reaffirmed KUSKOP’s dedication to the Domestic Look East Policy and praised progress on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) resolutions. - Bernama