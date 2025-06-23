KUSKOP trade mission to Japan targets RM51 million deals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives’ (KUSKOP) official trade mission to Japan, in conjunction with the Osaka Expo 2025, is expected to generate RM51 million in potential investment and sales.

It said in a statement that the mission is part of its strategic efforts to strengthen the presence of Malaysian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the international market, particularly in Japan.

So far, according to the ministry, seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs), worth RM10.3 million, have been signed between four Malaysian companies and seven Japanese companies.

“At the same time, 10 Malaysian SMEs also launched their products in conjunction with the inauguration of KUSKOP Week at the Malaysia Pavilion (at the expo),“ said the ministry.

The KUSKOP delegation, accompanied by agencies under the ministry, comprises SME Bank, SME Corp Malaysia, Perbadanan Nasional Bhd, the Malaysian Cooperative Commission, and 39 SME companies as well as five cooperatives from various sectors.

The mission’s highlight is the organisation of KUSKOP Week at the Malaysia Pavilion, which started yesterday and will run until June 28, with the theme “Health and Well-being”, in line with the aspiration to introduce local products and services in the health, healthy lifestyle and wellness sectors.

According to the ministry, it has always fully committed to elevating Malaysian SMEs to the global stage by aggressively exploring and seizing strategic business opportunities in Japan and the East Asia region.

During the trade mission, the KUSKOP delegation will also meet with the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as other industry players to expand business collaboration opportunities.

“The implementation of the trade mission is in line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI, which emphasises sustainability, inclusive development, and well-being through the strengthening of international economic relations,“ added the ministry.