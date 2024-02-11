KWAP appoints Nazaiful Affendi as chief strategy and services officer

KUALA LUMPUR: Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) (KWAP) has appointed Nazaiful Affendi Zainal Abidin as the chief strategy and services officer (CSSO) effective Nov 1, 2024.

The civil service pension fund said in a statement that Nazaiful brings a wealth of expertise to the executive team with over 25 years of experience in investment strategy and research across various markets and asset classes.

“Drawing on his extensive industry expertise and deep understanding of market dynamics, Nazaiful will spearhead KWAP’s corporate strategy, sustainability, and services initiatives,” it said.

KWAP said Nazaiful will focus on advancing the organisation’s long-term vision and enhancing enterprise-wide stakeholder value creation.

His leadership is expected to strengthen KWAP’s position as a world-class sovereign wealth pension fund and support national agenda priorities, particularly in response to evolving market conditions and growing environmental, social, and governance emphasis.