KWAP to identify potential land to build pensioners’ home

JOHOR BAHRU: Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) or KWAP is identifying potential land as Wakaf Land Development to build independent retirement homes for low-income public sector pensioners.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the initiative would be carried out in collaboration with each state Islamic Religious Council, Department of Wakaf, Zakat and Haji (JAWHAR) and Yayasan Wakaf Malaysia.

“KWAP has been engaging with stakeholders to explore and identify lands that have the potential to be used for independent home development.

“This effort helps the government optimise the use of existing wakaf lands nationwide,“ he said when officiating the MyPesara Carnival launching ceremony at Angsana Mall Johor Bahru shopping centre here today.

His speech was read by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan. Also present were KWAP chief executive officer Datuk Nik Amlizan Mohamed and KWAP chief investment officer Hazman Hilmi Sallahuddin.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the government was confident that the strategic cooperation of the agencies involved would ensure that the initiative was successfully implemented, thus supporting the social and economic security of senior citizens.

“KWAP’s main role is more than managing the payment of government pensions but also ensuring that retirees, prospective retirees and stakeholders can enjoy a more sustainable and productive life after retirement,“ he said.

During the tabling of Budget 2025 on Oct 18, Anwar announced that KWAP would provide RM300 million to increase the development of wakaf land to build independent retirement homes for the elderly for low-income retirees.