Kyrgyz President wraps up two-day official visit to Malaysia

SEPANG: The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, departed home today after concluding a two-day official visit to Malaysia.

The special aircraft carrying Zhaparov and his delegation took off from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 6.18 pm.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and his deputy, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, were present to bid farewell to the Kyrgyz delegation.

A guard of honour was mounted by the First Battalion Royal Malay Regiment (Ceremonial) during the send-off ceremony held at KLIA’s Bunga Raya Complex.

This marked Zhaparov’s maiden visit to Malaysia since assuming office in January 2021 and was held to reciprocate the official visit made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the Kyrgyz Republic in May 2024.

During the visit, Zhaparov and Anwar held extensive discussions on deepening collaboration in various fields, including trade and investment, renewable energy and green energy, halal industry, agricommodity, tourism, education as well as capacity-building through the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP).

Both leaders also witnessed the signing and exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding in the field of tourism, digital transformation and cybersecurity, higher education, health, trade promotion, economic cooperation as well as scientific and research cooperation, and the Exchange of Notes in the fields of youth and training for diplomats, as well as Letter of Intent on legal cooperation.

At their press conference, both leaders have agreed to work together in developing Islamic banking and boosting trade in halal products, with Malaysia offering its expertise in both sectors to help develop relevant facilities and services in Kyrgyz Republic.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Zhaparov also undertook a brief tour of the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, where he held discussions with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Dewan Negara President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, before visiting the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

In 2024, the Kyrgyz Republic was Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner among Central Asian countries, with total bilateral trade valued at RM40 million (USD8.74 million).

Malaysia’s main exports to the Kyrgyz Republic included electrical and electronic products, palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products, machinery, equipment and parts. Its key imports from the Kyrgyz Republic comprised chemicals and chemical products, electrical and electronic products, and processed food.

Malaysia and the Kyrgyz Republic established diplomatic relations on May 21, 1992, following Kyrgyzstan’s independence after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.