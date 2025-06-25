PDRM senior appointments reflect trust in leadership - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent appointments of senior officers in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) highlight the force’s trust in their leadership and ability to safeguard national security, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail.

Speaking at the rank-wearing and duty handover ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre, Mohd Khalid emphasised that the appointments signify a responsibility to enhance operational efficiency and public confidence in PDRM.

“I am confident that with the experience, skills and leadership you possess, Datuk-Datuk and Tuan-Tuan are capable of administering your respective departments through a strategic approach for more effective service delivery,” he said.

The ceremony saw six senior officers assuming new roles, including Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, who was appointed Director of the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department, and Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, taking over as Director of the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department.

Other key appointments included CP Gilberd Philip Layang as the new director of the Logistics and Technology Department, while DCP Redzuan Abd Hamid was promoted to deputy director (Technical/Operations) of the same department.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and outgoing Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad were also present.

Mohd Khalid urged the newly appointed officers to drive excellence within PDRM and reinforce public trust in the institution.