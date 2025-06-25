APM receives 80 new vehicles to boost emergency response efficiency

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) has taken delivery of 80 new vehicles, including 30 ambulances and 50 four-wheel-drive units, to strengthen its operational readiness and emergency response capabilities.

APM Chief Commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed said the new assets would significantly improve logistics support while motivating personnel to deliver better services to the public.

“I urge all APM officers and members to utilise these assets with utmost care, integrity and professionalism to ensure effective service delivery at all levels,” he said in a statement.

The handover ceremony for the ambulance fleet was held at the APM headquarters parade ground in Kajang.

The vehicles have been distributed across the Northern, Eastern, Western, and Southern zones, as well as Sabah and Sarawak, to enhance disaster preparedness nationwide.

“These vehicles will boost operational efficiency, especially in rural, remote, and high-risk areas that require immediate and rapid access,” the statement added.

Each vehicle is equipped with basic medical and lifesaving tools to improve emergency response effectiveness.

This upgrade ensures APM can efficiently manage 999 emergency calls and disaster operations at state and district levels.

In a related development, APM has proposed a collaboration with the Ministry of Health to optimise ambulance services in the field.

The partnership aims to expand emergency coverage, particularly in hard-to-reach areas, ensuring faster healthcare access for the public.

“Continued support from the government will not only improve our operational efficiency, it will also inspire greater commitment, dedication and integrity among all APM personnel,” the statement concluded.