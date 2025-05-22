Labourer pleads guilty to causing grievous hurt to wife

KOTA BHARU: A labourer pleaded guilty today at the Sessions Court here, to causing grievous injuries to his wife last week.

Azwanazri Mat Riffin, 40, made the plea after the charge against him was read before Judge Zulkifli Abdullah.

He was charged with voluntarily causing serious injuries to his 33-year-old wife at their home in Kampung Teluk Kemunting, Bachok, at 10 pm on May 15.

The charge was framed under Section 325 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years and a fine, and is read together with Section 326A of the same law, which allows for the maximum imprisonment term to be doubled upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad did not offer any bail as the accused, who was unrepresented, had pleaded guilty.

The court ordered Azwanazri to be remanded until the remention of the case on June 23.