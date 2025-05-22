BNM’s international reserves rise to US$119.10 bil as at May 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s international reserves increased to US$119.10 billion as at May 15, 2025, from US$118.70 billion on April 30, 2025, according to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance five months of imports of goods and services, and is 0.9 times the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$105.9 billion), the International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.3 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.8 billion), gold (US$3.8 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.3 billion).

Total assets amounted to RM641.55 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM528.06 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.82 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM6.37 billion), loans and advances (RM26.90 billion), land and buildings (RM4.59 billion), and other assets (RM62.81 billion).

BNM said total capital and liabilities also amounted to RM641.55 billion, comprising paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM191.11 billion), currency in circulation (RM173.45 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM140.51 billion), federal government deposits (RM12.93 billion), other deposits (RM82.23 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM9.73 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM28.38 billion), and other liabilities (RM3.11 billion).