LANGKAWI: The government will continue to create opportunities for local companies to leverage their existing capabilities in providing a range of services to the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said this reflects the government’s continued confidence in and support for local defence industry players, to reduce the country’s reliance on external resources in efforts to strengthen national defence.

According to him, this objective is among the key goals the Defence Ministry seeks to achieve through procurement initiatives at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA’25).

“In this regard, several contracts have been signed, including for the maintenance and repair of the Prime Minister Class submarine, awarded to BHIC Submarine Engineering Services Sdn Bhd (BSES).

“Additionally, a contract was signed with Weststar Aviation Services Sdn Bhd for the lease of four additional helicopters with day and night operational capabilities.

“Another agreement involves the procurement of additional floating stock for the TP400-D6 engine and “Low Pressure Turbine” of the A400M aircraft, awarded to Global Turbine Asia Sdn Bhd (GTA),” he said at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) today.

He told reporters this after witnessing the signing and handing over of contract documents, Letters of Acceptance (SST), Letters of Intent (LOI) and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth RM11 billion between the Ministry of Defence and strategic partners.

Other local companies that also received contracts included G7 Global Aerospace, involving the “Sustainment Program” for the F/A-18D fighter aircraft and Galaxy Aerospace (M) Sdn Bhd for the maintenance of the AW139 Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM).