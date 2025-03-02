Labuan education department to get new RM100 million building

LABUAN: The Labuan Education Department will soon have a new purpose-built premise with the upcoming construction of the RM100 million Kompleks Jabatan Pendidikan Labuan. The project, located at Kampung Batu Kalam, is expected to begin at the end of this year.

Datuk Wan Hashim Wan Rahim, the Deputy Secretary General (Planning and Development) of the Ministry of Education (MoE), confirmed that the project was approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan and will be implemented and overseen by the Public Works Department (PWD).

“The construction of this complex is great news for the education staff who have long been operating from rented premises at the Financial Park Complex. Once completed, this new facility will be a source of pride,” said Wan Hashim after attending the completion ceremony of the Preschool New Block project at SK Patau-Patau earlier today.

He said the new complex will be built on the existing land of the Sektor Pembelajaran Jabatan Pendidikan Labuan Bukit Kalam, marking a significant milestone for the local education sector.