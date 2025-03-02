Sarawak JPBN assessing cost of repairing disaster-damaged infrastructure

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) is assessing the cost of repairs for infrastructure damaged by disasters so that recovery efforts can be carried out promptly and effectively.

Deputy Premier and Sarawak JPBN chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the disaster management committees of the state’s divisions have been instructed to submit a complete list of heads of households whose families have been evacuated to temporary relief centres by the end of this week.

“All agencies are also reminded to remain prepared in terms of assets and logistics under their respective responsibilities to handle any potential disasters, especially the second wave of floods.

“Division Residents and District Officers have also been directed to ensure a swift and effective response in managing flood situations,” he said in a statement today.

Uggah also urged all Sarawakians to stay vigilant, take necessary precautions and make early preparations in case they are required to evacuate to a safe location.