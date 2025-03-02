BUTTERWORTH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living’s (KPDN) Penang chapter has crippled a diesel smuggling syndicate following a raid on an illegal warehouse beside Sungai Perai in Sungai Lokan, seizing 27,000 litres of subsidised diesel expected to be sold in the local market.

Penang KPDN director S. Jegan said that the raid was conducted following two months of surveillance and intelligence gathering, with the enforcement team running the operation under Op Tiris 3.0 at 2 pm today.

“The warehouse, located away from the main road, was likely chosen to avoid detection, with authorities using drones to monitor the area before moving in and arresting four local men,” he told reporters when met at the scene.

Upon inspection, officers discovered a modified lorry with a tank, a tanker and a 4x4 vehicle, all involved in the diesel smuggling operation, he added.

Besides the diesel, investigators also found connecting pipes, documents related to diesel transactions and various equipment, all valued at RM260,800, including the three lorries, said Jegan.

The four men arrested, aged between 40 and 60, were workers of the syndicate, including three lorry drivers and one warehouse caretaker.

Jegan added that investigations were ongoing with the case being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122).