Labuan JKDM seizes 15 cars worth RM2.8m including taxes

LABUAN: The Labuan branch of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized 15 cars of various brands, estimated to be worth RM2.8 million including taxes, during operations from Oct 23 to Nov 15, in various locations in Sabah.

The cars included a Ferrari GTB 599 Fiorano, Mercedes-Benz GLA250, Subaru Impreza, Nissan Grand Livina and several Toyota models.

Labuan Customs director Aspalila Awang Tuah said the seized vehicles were found to have violated the conditions under Item 14 of the Customs Duties (Exemption) Order 2017, which limits duty-free registered vehicles to being outside Labuan for no more than 90 days in a year.

“The operation’s success reflects the teamwork between the Labuan JKDM and its counterparts in Sabah.

“The case is being investigated under Section 135(1) of the Customs Act 1967,“ he said at a press conference here today.

He added that the latest operation brings the total number of vehicles seized by Labuan Customs this year to 67, with a combined value, including taxes, of RM7.6 million.