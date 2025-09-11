Labuan positioned as Borneo’s regional gateway for trade and tourism

LABUAN: Labuan should be positioned as a key regional hub closely connected with the whole of Borneo, serving as a gateway for trade, tourism, culture and cross-border cooperation.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said Labuan’s strategic location in the heart of Borneo placed it firmly within the regional ecosystem.

She said Labuan’s position along international maritime routes made it an important stopover destination, logistics centre and a host for international events.

Dr Zaliha noted that Labuan faces challenges in terms of market scale and its reliance on certain industries, including limited tourism accommodation capacity and transportation networks that need strengthening.

Her speech was delivered by Federal Territories Department director-general Datuk Seri Noridah Abdul Rahim at the Borneo Flora Festival 2025 Strategic Partners Appreciation Ceremony at Desa Tunas Hijau, Sungai Miri.

Dr Zaliha said attracting investors, empowering local entrepreneurs, and implementing public-private partnership models should be prioritised to address these challenges, particularly in boosting accommodation capacity and strengthening transport connectivity.

She added that the Labuan Tourism Action Plan must be implemented effectively to improve the people’s livelihood, create employment and business opportunities, and uplift the local community.

The event was jointly organised by various government agencies to recognise departments, agencies, private sector players, community leaders, and non-governmental organisations for their contributions to the successful staging of BFF 2025 in July. – Bernama