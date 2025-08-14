Laman Madani in Mantin offers recreation for 30,000 residents

NILAI: More than 30,000 residents in Mantin now have access to a dedicated recreational space following the completion of Laman Madani in March.

State Local Government, Housing and Transport Development Action Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar highlighted the community’s need for a large-scale recreational area.

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government allocated RM500,000 for the project, while the Seremban City Council managed another RM500,000 for the pedestrian walkway.

Arul explained that the first phase included a 400-metre walkway and open spaces for family activities.

He emphasised that the project symbolises the government’s commitment to improving public amenities.

Transport Minister and Seremban MP Anthony Loke officially launched Laman Madani last night.

The park is strategically located near key facilities such as the Mantin health clinic and community hall.

It features a children’s playground and outdoor gym equipment suitable for all ages.

Solar-powered lighting ensures the area remains safe and usable at night.

Plans for the second phase include an open stage for community events. - Bernama