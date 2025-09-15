Landslide and flash floods hit Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Continuous heavy rain has triggered flash floods in several parts of the city and a landslide in Sepanggar, prompting emergency response efforts across affected areas.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department confirmed they were alerted about the landslide in Kampung Unggun Jaya, Sepanggar, at around 6 am.

Their team discovered a landslide had occurred along with a fallen tree that obstructed the road in the village.

The operations commander immediately instructed the affected family to evacuate to a safer location before launching the operation to remove the tree.

The Sabah Public Works Department announced via Facebook that a slope failure had been detected along Jalan Tun Fuad Stephen.

Warning signs have been put up but the road remains passable for now.

In Papar, the District Disaster Management Committee officially declared a disaster situation following severe flooding in the area.

Its chairman Muhammad Mohd Ali said a temporary relief centre was opened at the Papar Community Hall at 10 am to accommodate evacuees. – Bernama