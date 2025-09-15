Sinkhole forces closure of FT008 route from Gua Musang to Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: A section of Federal Route FT008 connecting Gua Musang to Kota Bharu has been fully closed to all vehicles since yesterday until further notice.

The Machang Public Works Department confirmed the two-way closure was necessary due to the deteriorating road condition caused by a sinkhole.

Severe cracks have developed along the affected section from kilometer 348.10 to 350.20, posing significant safety risks.

“The closure has been implemented to prevent any potential incidents,” the department stated in an official release.

Notification signs will be placed at the site to guide motorists toward alternative routes during the closure period.

Motorists are strongly advised to use safer alternative routes and observe all directional and safety signs provided.

For any enquiries, members of the public can contact the Machang District JKR Office at 09-975 2040. – Bernama