Over RM700,000 channelled to Kapit JKKK, associations and students

KAPIT: A total of RM704,750 was distributed to 64 Village Development and Security Committees (JKKK) and various associations in Kapit District during a special ceremony.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi officiated the cheque and student incentive presentation event held here today.

The ceremony also included providing educational incentives to 94 local students pursuing higher education.

Each student received RM500, amounting to a total distribution of RM47,000 in educational support.

Nanta, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kapit, emphasised the importance of managing financial aid with full accountability and transparency.

He stated that all funds must benefit the intended target groups effectively through proper financial stewardship.

“Even though the amount may seem small, it should be managed prudently, with part of it saved in the JKKK account,” he advised during his address.

He further instructed that all expenditures must be properly reported to and monitored by the Kapit District Council.

Nanta clarified that government assistance is a continuous effort rather than being limited to election periods.

This ongoing support aims to consistently improve the well-being of rural communities across the district.

Regarding development projects, Nanta highlighted several major initiatives currently underway or planned for Kapit.

These projects include the construction of a Mara Professional College and a new Kapit Police Station.

Additional infrastructure developments involve building a bridge across the Batang Rajang River near Nanga Yong.

A new road connecting Nanga Semaram to the opposite side of Nanga Yong is also in the pipeline.

Future projects planned for the area include a new hotel and the redevelopment of the old airport site.

Plans also involve constructing a new SMK Bukit Goram secondary school and developing Dataran Bujang Berani.

Nanta urged local residents and landowners to support these government projects through cooperation and proper negotiation.

He emphasised that community support is essential for ensuring smooth project implementation that ultimately benefits everyone. – Bernama