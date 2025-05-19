KUALA LUMPUR: The main road to Pos Simpor and Pos Gob in Gua Musang, which was hit by a landslide on Saturday, has been made accessible again to all types of vehicles, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the road heading to 26 Orang Asli villages had been cleared, and initial repair work was underway.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said he wanted regular reports to be submitted to his ministry to ensure continuous monitoring and long-term solution planning could be taken.

“Prior to this, I had instructed the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) to take immediate action together with relevant agencies to carry out clearing work and ensure that the affected road could be repaired as soon as possible,” he said in a statement on Facebook today.

He said the landslide, which was believed to have been caused by continuous heavy rains that caused erosion on the hillsides and the main road, affected more than 2,000 residents.

Ahmad Zahid said that the Kelantan JAKOA had, in fact, identified 12 other locations as having suffered soil erosion and road damage.

In response, he reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development to safeguarding the safety, welfare, and accessibility of Orang Asli communities, especially during unforeseen natural disasters.

He also assured that no rural community would be left behind or neglected by government efforts and protection.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that access to the Orang Asli settlements in Gua Musang was cut off after Saturday’s landslide blocked the main road to Pos Simpor and Pos Gob, affecting over 3,000 residents.