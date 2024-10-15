Several areas in KL inundated due to continuous downpour

KUALA LUMPUR: Several roads here were inundated following a downpour from about 9 am today.

Based on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Integrated Transport Information System (ITIS) and the public’s social media posts, some of the affected roads were Jalan Parlimen heading towards Bukit Aman, Jalan Perak and the Sultan Iskandar Highway.

The entrance to Wisma Bernama from Jalan Tun Razak was also flooded and the Sungai Bunus security alarm system was triggered, indicating it had reached the danger level.

Meanwhile, the Smart Expressway’s X account said the smart tunnel had been closed to road users and a flood operation was being carried out.

“SMART Tunnel users are advised to be cautious. Kindly plan your journey and obey all traffic instructions,” it posted.