KUALA LIPIS: Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said language and script are reflections of heritage, serving as the foundation of civilisation that must be preserved.

His Royal Highness said the Malay language is not merely a tool for communication but the heartbeat of civilisation, the soul of the nation and a vessel of wisdom that has flowed through history from the era of the Malacca Sultanate to independence.

“This language has been a pillar of national unity, weaving meaning into every moment of history and recording events in ink that will not fade with time,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said.

The Sultan said this when attending a breaking of fast event and the official opening of a new mosque in Kampung Seberang Jelai, Lipis here today, which has been named the Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Mosque.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also highlighted that Article 152 of the Federal Constitution designates Malay as the national language, a provision that cannot be amended without the consent of the Conference of Rulers.

His Royal Highness said the Jawi script is a cultural heritage that has existed for over a thousand years, recording historical epics, transcribing laws, documenting treaties and spreading knowledge.

“This script has also taught the people holy verses, shaped etiquette and strengthened knowledge. Therefore, the effort to uphold the Jawi script is not just about nostalgia but a responsibility that we must bear,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

As such, the Sultan stressed that the Malay language and Jawi script are not mere symbols but emblems of sovereignty and national identity that must be safeguarded for the continuity of future generations.

“Look at other nations around the world; they uphold their language and script with immense pride.

“They do not feel ashamed to use their own language and script in science, technology, administration and trade. Instead, they elevate them on the global stage with confidence,” His Royal Highness said.