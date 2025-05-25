Laos Prime Minister accorded official welcome at Perdana Putra

PUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, who is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia, was accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex here today.

He arrived at 10 am and was received by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, followed by the playing of the national anthems of both countries.

Siphandone then inspected a guard of honour mounted by three officers and 103 personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (Ceremonial), led by Major Muhammad Fikri Senan.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, foreign diplomats and senior government officials.

During the visit, Prime Minister Siphandone was accompanied by his wife Vandara Siphandone, Lao ministers and senior government officials.

The official visit, taking place ahead of the convening of the 46th ASEAN Summit, has underscored the strong and enduring ties between Malaysia and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

After the ceremony, Siphandone signed the guest book and proceeded to a bilateral meeting with Anwar.

The meeting will focus on the progress of ongoing bilateral relations, particularly in trade and investment, defence, education, renewable energy, transportation, tourism, capacity building, agriculture and the halal industry.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments, emphasising ASEAN’s strategic importance as a cohesive platform to address shared concerns amid emerging geopolitical challenges.

Siphandone is also scheduled to tour the Malayan Railway Limited (KTMB) Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today and will attend the Royal Luncheon hosted by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, on May 27.

In 2024, total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Laos reached RM99.7 million (US$21.9 million), with Malaysia’s exports valued at RM67.8 million (US$14.9 million) and imports totalling RM31.9 million (US$7 million).

Malaysia is the 5th largest foreign investor in Laos, with total investments worth US$942 million across 46 registered projects, focusing on sectors such as renewable energy, transport and logistics, telecommunication, construction, banking and hotel services.