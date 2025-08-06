Large housing projects must include schools, preschools

CHERAS: All large-scale housing projects involving at least 3,500 residential units must include educational infrastructure such as schools and kindergartens to meet the needs of the local community, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said proper urban planning must move beyond constructing buildings and instead focus on ensuring access to essential services — particularly for low-income families — such as education, healthcare, childcare, and green spaces.

“Public housing should not be seen solely as a shelter. We are not just constructing houses — we’re developing communities,” Anwar said.

He added that projects located far from existing schools must allocate a dedicated block for a vertical school, and that every new development must include a preschool within the building.

“These are clear instructions. If these conditions are not met, the project cannot proceed in full,” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Residensi Aman Madani project in Bandar Sri Permaisuri today.

Also present at the event were Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Anwar also questioned whether the project had sufficient space allocated for a kindergarten, noting that many urban families earning RM2,000 to RM3,000 a month are forced to send their children to distant facilities.

“I’ve directed that kindergartens be incorporated within the building. If they aren’t already planned, this needs to be corrected,” he said.

To ensure compliance, Anwar has summoned the developer, the Kuala Lumpur mayor, and relevant authorities to meet him next Monday with an updated layout.

“It won’t take long — just 10 minutes. Show me where the school, the kindergarten, the preschool area, and the healthcare block are,” he said.

He stressed that all developments of this scale must be planned with infrastructure such as schools, preschools, clinics, and recreational areas in place from the outset.

“This is what the Madani framework is about — proper planning, not just building for the sake of building,” he said.

The Residensi Aman Madani project is part of the government’s broader housing agenda under the Madani initiative, which prioritises affordability, livability, and inclusivity.

As part of the project, 18 Gerai Penjaja Madani units will also be built to support local entrepreneurs and micro-enterprises.

Anwar said small traders and hawker stalls must not be sidelined in favour of large commercial outlets.

“85% of people in Kuala Lumpur eat at small stalls and warungs. Only 15% go to high-end restaurants,” he said.

“We’re not against upscale eateries, but city planning must reflect the needs of the majority.”

He criticised the poor state of many hawker stalls — some with leaking roofs and inadequate amenities — despite their vital role in urban life and the economy.

“Our focus can’t just be on gleaming towers. We must also uplift the small businesses that matter to ordinary people.”

Anwar concluded by reiterating that public housing projects will not be approved unless they clearly incorporate community needs and are implemented with transparency.

“City planning must be free from corruption and focused on the real needs of the people — food, education, healthcare, transport, and public space.”