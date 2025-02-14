Law enforcer held over RM100,000 bribes involving lorry companies

KOTA KINABALU: A law enforcement officer was detained for allegedly accepting bribes amounting to RM100,000 from transportation companies, as an inducement to not take any action on traffic offences involving lorries owned by those companies.

The 40-year-old officer was held at about 8 pm while having his statement recorded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Sabah MACC headquarters here.

He was summoned to give his statement by the anti-corruption agency following the arrest of an assistant enforcement officer last Tuesday.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest, saying that the case is being investigated under Section 1(a) MACC Act 2009.

It is learnt that the suspect had allegedly solicited and accepted bribes from 30 transportation companies, in monthly payments of between RM300 and RM3,000, between October 2023 and November 2024.

At press time, the suspect has been released on RM20,000 bail with one surety.