Le Tour de Langkawi thrives under MSN but future mandate uncertain

THE LE TOUR DE LANGKAWI faced significant financial, operational, and public perception challenges just three years ago.

Many questioned whether the 2.ProSeries race still deserved a place on Malaysia’s sporting calendar.

Management by the National Sports Council since 2023 has however propelled LTdL into a new era.

The event now transcends elite cycling to become a national celebration that unites Malaysians from all backgrounds.

This year represents the third and final year of MSN’s current contract as the race organiser.

LTdL Chief Operating Officer Emir Abdul Jalal stated that MSN’s tenure has introduced a fresh identity for the race.

Modern technologies like advanced radio communication and LiveU-Starlink live streaming have made coverage smoother and more cost-effective.

“If you look back at the past three years, a lot has changed in terms of race organisation,” he told Bernama recently.

He highlighted that LTdL now boasts more assets, value-added promotions, and community activities along the route.

MSN’s non-profit approach ensures that all government funding and sponsorship is fully reinvested to enhance event quality.

The council has also successfully rehabilitated LTdL’s image, which was previously damaged by technical and payment issues.

“Whatever the funds, be it government grants or sponsorships, we channel them to make the race more exciting,” Emir said.

He emphasised that MSN acts as a problem-solver, introducing modern solutions to outdated criticisms.

Emir added that LTdL serves as a significant economic catalyst beyond its sporting value.

The economic spillover from the race substantially exceeds the government’s financial investment.

“For example, in 2024, the government gave us 12 million ringgit and we secured 12 million ringgit in sponsorships,” he explained.

The resulting economic impact for the public reached approximately 24 million ringgit.

This injection benefits the local economy through contracts for local companies, hotels, and various businesses.

Despite this undeniable success, the future of the race’s organising contract remains the central question.

MSN has restored LTdL’s prestige, yet no decision has been made on extending its mandate or returning it to private organisers.

The transformation under MSN has undoubtedly reignited the spirit of this prestigious race.

It conclusively proves that LTdL remains relevant as both a major sporting event and a unifying national force. – Bernama