A recent street interview in Malaysia has gone viral after a Bangladeshi man revealed he earns RM5,000 a month — but with a tough work schedule.

The man, who has been living in Malaysia for the past 10 years, was featured in a TikTok video posted by @syokgeng.

When asked if he still returns to Bangladesh, he candidly shared:

“For me, Malaysia okay, the work is okay, the sleep is okay, everything is okay. Bangladesh is not okay.”

He also disclosed that he works 10 hours a day with no off days, earning RM5,000 much to the surprise of Malaysian netizens.

The video sparked discussions online, with many netizens expressing mixed feelings about the salary versus working conditions.

A netizen who identifies as an HR professional managing foreign workers, shared:

“Their salary is close to RM5,000 a month. But they work 12 hours daily with only 1 hour break, 6 days a week, no leave, no MC. Even if asked to come on off days, they’re willing. They never complain. Sometimes even when sick, they refuse MC. Most of their salary gets sent back home. Simply put, if we worked like them, we could also earn RM5k.”

Another user, LaksaSarang, added: “Don’t be surprised by their salary. If you saw their work, you’d know Malaysians wouldn’t last. Working from morning till night, getting scolded, yet they’re okay with it. Try working like them for one day, and you wouldn’t show up the next day.”