KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation file regarding the case of a lecturer who allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad SAW recently will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) on Tuesday, Dec 3.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the matter and said nine reports on the case have been received so far.

“Five individuals have been called in to provide statements to assist in the investigation. The investigation file is being completed and will be referred to the AGC on Tuesday,“ he said when contacted today.

The lecturer, accompanied by his lawyer, also answered 23 questions while providing a statement to the Special Investigations Unit of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department on Nov 25.

On Nov 21, police initiated an investigation on a Facebook post claiming the lecturer had allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad SAW during a speech at a convention.

The case is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code for acts that could cause religious disharmony, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.