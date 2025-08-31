Lee Chong Wei says Malaysia’s strength lies in national unity

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton legend Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei reminded Malaysians that the nation’s true strength lies in unity.

He described unity as the foundation of Malaysia’s success on the world stage in his Facebook post marking the 2025 National Day celebration.

Chong Wei reflected on his early days playing badminton on a simple village court before rising to become a national icon.

“My first court as a child wasn’t in a hall. It was just a village setup — chalk lines on the tar road, with a net tied between two poles. My friends and I never cared about race or background.”

“All that mattered was who could smash harder, who could run faster, and who would be the first to get an iced lime drink after the game,“ said the former world number one.

The three-time Olympic silver medallist said those experiences taught him that respect, teamwork and friendship are not defined by skin colour but by sincerity and mutual trust.

Chong Wei said that every time he competed internationally, he carried not just his own name but Malaysia’s name.

He drew strength from the unity of millions at home during his international competitions.

He stressed that Malaysia’s success comes not from differences but from the ability to stand together as one nation.

“Just like on the village court, Malaysia shines brightest when we play as one team.”

“We don’t support Pearly because she is Chinese, Izzuddin because he is Malay, or Thinaah because she is Indian. We support them because they are Malaysians,“ he said.

Malaysia’s women’s doubles pair Pearly-Thinaah and mixed doubles Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei are on the brink of history as they prepare for the finals of the 2025 World Badminton Championships in Paris.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei will face China’s Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin at 7pm Malaysian time.

Pearly-Thinaah, ranked world number two, take on top seeds Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning of China at 8.40pm. – Bernama