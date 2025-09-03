Brazil Supreme Court rejects Trump pressure in Bolsonaro coup trial

BRASILIA: Brazil’s Supreme Court has entered the final phase of the landmark trial against former President Jair Bolsonaro on charges of plotting a coup.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes opened the court session by declaring that a criminal organisation had attempted to coerce the high court into submitting to foreign scrutiny.

He stated that national sovereignty could never be vilified, negotiated or extorted despite these external pressures.

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on Justice Moraes and implemented 50% tariffs on many Brazilian goods in response to the trial.

Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo has claimed credit for triggering these retaliatory measures after moving to the United States in March to campaign for his father.

Both Bolsonaro and his son now face investigation in Brazil for allegedly inviting foreign interference in domestic legal proceedings.

The former president remained confined to his home under court orders due to concerns about potential flight risk.

Senator Damares Alves revealed that Bolsonaro’s lawyers kept him from attending the trial due to worsening health issues including frequent hiccup bouts.

Police surveillance around Bolsonaro’s residence intensified after documents suggested he might seek political asylum in Argentina.

The trial represents a historic reckoning for Brazil’s democracy following the 2023 storming of government buildings by Bolsonaro supporters.

This event drew parallels to the 2021 United States Capitol riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Bolsonaro faces multiple charges that could result in sentences totalling more than forty years if convicted.

Brazilian law typically allows early release for convicts long before completing their full prison terms.

The proceedings are being broadcast live to millions of Brazilians amid the country’s deeply polarized political climate.

Bolsonaro allies in the Senate continue to denounce the trial as politically motivated revenge against the former leader.

The final verdict in this landmark case is expected by 12 September according to court proceedings. – Reuters