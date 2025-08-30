Lee Lam Thye calls for moral foundation strengthening on Merdeka

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye has reminded Malaysians that Merdeka represents more than just a calendar date or flag-waving occasion.

The advocate for a United Malaysia emphasised that independence should serve as a call for all citizens to reinforce the core values forming the nation’s foundation.

“The true strength of a nation lies not only in its economy or physical development, but in the moral fibre of its citizens.”

Lee stressed that political leadership must cultivate good moral values while upholding integrity in all actions.

“Integrity must be our compass, guiding us to do what is right even when no one is watching.”

He further highlighted that compassion must serve as the bridge uniting Malaysians through understanding, kindness, and empathy.

Lee urged all citizens to pledge commitment toward building a nation that is both prosperous and just during this National Day celebration.

“Let the values we live by be the true measure of our independence.”

He expressed hope that future generations would inherit a Malaysia that remains united, dignified, and ever compassionate.

Lee concluded his message with warm wishes for the 68th independence anniversary celebration. – Bernama