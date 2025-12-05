KUALA LUMPUR: Wildlife crossings are crucial in preventing tragic incidents involving animals being struck by vehicles while attempting to cross roads in search of food, said animal welfare advocate Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

In a statement today, Lee highlighted that such collisions not only lead to the loss of valuable wildlife but also pose serious risks to motorists, potentially resulting in injuries and, in some cases, fatalities.

He therefore urged the authorities to take immediate action to protect both wildlife and road users, to significantly reduce such accidents.

Among the measures he proposed was the construction of dedicated wildlife overpasses or underpasses in areas with frequent animal movement, particularly near forested regions.

“These crossings should be designed based on the movement patterns of local species such as tapirs, elephants, and other vulnerable wildlife,” he said, referring to the heartbreaking scene along the East-West Highway yesterday, where a mother elephant was seen in a viral video refusing to leave her dead calf trapped beneath a lorry.

Lee added that authorities should also consider installing fencing along highways to direct animals toward designated crossing points and prevent them from straying onto roads.

In addition, he suggested placing clear signage in areas known for frequent wildlife crossings, accompanied by reduced speed limits to enhance driver awareness and safety.

“Authorities should work closely with wildlife experts and conservation organisations to identify critical wildlife corridors and incorporate them into national infrastructure planning,” said Lee.

He also emphasised the importance of public education on wildlife conservation and the need for cautious driving in areas known to be inhabited by wildlife, to promote greater awareness and responsibility among motorists.

“By investing in wildlife crossings and taking proactive measures to protect our natural heritage, we can ensure the safety of both our wildlife and our citizens. The time to act is now, before more lives, human and animal, are lost to preventable accidents.

“Let us strive for a future where development and nature can coexist in harmony,” he added.