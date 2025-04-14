IPOH: Police have reminded political parties contesting in the Ayer Kuning state by-election to campaign responsibly and avoid any provocative actions.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said police will continuously monitor the campaigning process to maintain public safety.

“We know everyone wants to win, let’s take a gentlemanly approach and be professional. We don’t want a small spark to turn into a big flame... stop such behaviour. That should be the role of all parties throughout the campaign,” he told a press conference here today.

On Saturday, a group of party supporters attending the nomination process for the Ayer Kuning by-election at Dewan Merdeka in Tapah were reported to have displayed banners with words and caricatures seemingly mocking government leaders.

However, Noor Hisam said no police reports have been received regarding the incident so far.

He also advised political parties to apply for permits early if they intend to hold ceramah (campaign talks) to avoid overlapping locations and times.

“We don’t want campaign events to be held too close to one another. As much as possible, we will take into account distance and timing to avoid clashes,” he added.

The Ayer Kuning by-election on April 26 is being held following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, on Feb 22.

The by-election will see a three-way contest between Barisan Nasional candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, Perikatan Nasional’s Abd Muhaimin Malek and Bawani KS of Parti Sosialis Malaysia.