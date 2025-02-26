SEREMBAN: Residents of Kampung Orang Asli Chergun and Guntur in Kuala Pilah who have yet to undergo leprosy screening have been urged to do so immediately.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said he received information from the Negeri Sembilan Health Department (JKNS) that some of the villagers had not undergone screening as they were outside the area.

“However, the situation is not alarming and everything remains under control,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting at Wisma Negeri here today.

He said that Orang Asli in other villages were not required to undergo screening as no infections had been reported.

The media previously reported the Health Ministry’s assurance that the leprosy situation in Kuala Pilah is under control, with patients no longer requiring isolation due to the availability of effective treatment.

It also urged the community to cooperate with health authorities during case detection activities.

As of Feb 19, JKNS had screened 368 out of 460 residents in Kampung Chergun and Kampung Guntur for leprosy.

The initiative, ongoing since July 2024, aims to detect and manage cases in a targeted manner. Nine cases have been confirmed so far, and all patients have received treatment according to prescribed guidelines.