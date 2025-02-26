MAIWP allocates RM19.97 million to enhance Ramadan activities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has allocated RM19.97 million to enhance mosque and surau programmes throughout Ramadan, ensuring greater impact and benefits for the community.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the funds will be distributed through the Ihya’ Ramadan assistance programme to all mosques, surau Jumaat and regular surau in the Federal Territories, including Putrajaya and Labuan.

“This allocation includes RM30,000 for each mosque, RM25,000 for each surau Jumaat and RM20,000 for each regular surau. Alhamdulillah, a total of 94 mosques, 146 surau Jumaat (surau holding Friday prayers) and 675 surau across the Federal Territories, will benefit from this initiative,” he said this at the presentation of the Ihya’ Ramadan Aid and Federal Territories’ 2025 tithe collector certification here today.

At the event, Mohd Na’im also announced that MAIWP will provide a special Ramadan aid of RM500 to asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) in the Federal Territories, involving a total fund of RM16.148 million.

“This aid aims to ease the financial burden of asnaf and help them prepare for Ramadan with greater peace of mind. The distribution will begin in stages starting today,” he said.

In addition, MAIWP has allocated RM9.45 million to continue the Rahmah MADANI Iftar Programme at selected mosques, following its positive response in previous years.

“Through this programme, the public can collect free takeaway iftar meals from participating mosques and surau.

“Insya-Allah, this initiative will ease the burden on those in need, allowing them to observe Ramadan with gratitude,” he said.

Mohd Na’im also announced an increase in allowances for mosque and surau Jumaat staff, including imam ratib (appointed imams), bilal assistants, and caretakers. Each will receive an additional RM200 per month, bringing their total monthly allowance to between RM850 and RM1,550, depending on their role. The increment took effect in January.

“This reflects the MADANI Government’s continued commitment, under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to recognising and appreciating the contributions of mosque and surau staff in strengthening spiritual and social welfare within the Muslim community,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im announced that the Federal Territories Syariah Advisory Committee has set three zakat fitrah rates for this year.

“The standard rate is RM7 for those consuming locally produced super-grade rice with five per cent broken grains. Those who can afford to contribute more may opt for RM15 or RM22, based on the type of rice they consume,” he said.