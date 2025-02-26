Sim: Priority is tabling Gig Workers Bill to protect their rights

KUALA LUMPUR: Human Resources Minister Steven Sim emphasised that his primary focus is to ensure the successful tabling and passage of the Gig Workers Bill in Parliament to safeguard the rights and welfare of those in the sector.

He stressed that the Bill is crucial not only for transforming the gig industry’s ecosystem but also for benefiting over a million gig workers in the country.

As such, he dismissed distractions over minor issues, such as criticisms of the Town Hall Gig Workers 2025 programme poster, which he said were being played up by certain parties.

“Gig workers in Malaysia need clear legal protections. Past governments have made various promises but never introduced a Bill or mechanism to safeguard their welfare.

“This year, we have the final draft of the Gig Workers Bill. It is now awaiting Cabinet approval before I table it in Parliament. That is my main focus,” he told reporters after launching the 2025 National Training Week (NTW) at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre today.

Recently, a news portal reported that a Facebook user under the name Chegubard claimed that a promotional banner for a public dialogue session organised by the Ministry of Human Resources featured an image of a church, alleging that it was an attempt to promote pluralism and secularism.

The ministry lodged a police report at the Putrajaya District police headquarters yesterday, condemning the allegation as malicious and an attempt to incite religious sentiments, create public unrest, and tarnish its image.

In his speech, Sim said NTW 2025 will be the largest edition yet, with Malaysia aiming to train one million people in a week, up from 275,000 last year, demonstrating the ministry’s commitment to upskilling the workforce.

He added that NTW is the world’s largest national training event, having provided free training to hundreds of thousands of Malaysians in areas such as AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, communication, financial literacy, and cultural arts.

For 2025, Sim said NTW will offer over 70,000 free training courses worth more than RM750 million and introduce new initiatives, including a ‘Shark Tank’ programme to help young entrepreneurs with pitching, branding, and securing investments.

NTW 2025 will also expand beyond Malaysia, as the country’s ASEAN Chairmanship allows collaboration with member nations to promote cross-border skills recognition and certification.

Sim expressed hope that by the end of Malaysia’s chairmanship, NTW will not only be the world’s largest national training event but also the biggest regional training initiative.