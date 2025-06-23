LHDN launches Op Wau to boost tax compliance in East Coast

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has continued with the ninth series of this year’s Tax Compliance Operation, ‘Op Wau’, as a strategic move to strengthen the efficiency of the tax system and support national economic growth.

The operation is being carried out simultaneously in three East Coast states, namely Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang, from today until June 26, to enhance tax compliance and expand the enforcement network through a focused and comprehensive approach.

In a statement today, LHDN said the operation is targeting economic sectors relevant to the local business landscape, including agriculture, agricultural tools, construction, retail, jewellery, automotive workshops, textiles, clinics and petrol stations.

“This targeted approach is in line with the government’s aspiration to improve fiscal governance in a structured manner. The five main tax activities conducted during this operation include audit, collection, taxpayer verification, strategic compliance and litigation,” it said.

Op Wau involves 394 LHDN officers across the three states, with 1,443 cases identified for action under the current operation.

The implementation of Op Wau underscores LHDN’s continuous efforts to narrow the compliance gap, strengthen the integrity of the tax system and engage taxpayer segments that require guidance and corrective measures.

“This effort will also help boost public confidence in a fair, transparent and inclusive tax system,” LHDN added.