Life Moves Festival 2025 by Sunway Medical Centre promotes NCD awareness

KUALA LUMPUR: Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City (SMC) will host its annual Life Moves Festival 2025 on August 3 at Tower D Lobby.

The event, open to the public from 10 am to 4 pm, focuses on raising awareness about non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease while promoting early detection and healthier living.

Under the theme “Every Move Matters, Every Step Counts Against NCDs,“ the festival combines interactive exhibits, free health screenings, and family-friendly activities.

Attendees can access complimentary basic health checks, including blood glucose tests, body composition analysis, and urine tests.

“These screenings aim to help attendees gain greater awareness of their current health status and encourage follow-up consultations, where necessary,“ SMC said in a statement.

A key highlight is the “Jantungku” Walkthrough Heart Exhibit, providing an up-close look at the human heart to educate visitors on cardiovascular health.

The event also features game stations, quiz challenges, and a Health Marketplace showcasing wellness products and nutritious food options.

SMC emphasised that the festival aligns with its commitment to public health education and sustainable behavioural change.

The hospital was recently ranked among the world’s top 250 in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals for 2024 and 2025. - Bernama