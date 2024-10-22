Lighting up lives with festive cheer

PETALING JAYA: Hamidi’s Comrades in Charity (HCIC) recently marked its fifth year in rendering support to the underprivileged, a tradition that began during the Covid-19 pandemic, with a total of RM13,650 distributed to needy families and students ahead of the upcoming Deepavali celebrations.

Its secretary Hamidi Mookkaiyah, who retired as a teacher in 2015 and is a part-time lecturer at Universiti Malaya and Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, said the organisation was established in March 2021.

He added that the group began by distributing two chickens per family during the pandemic, and progressed to providing aid in the form of goods or food items. But this year, HCIC shifted to providing cash to recipients as they prepare for Deepavali.

“A total of 54 families received RM200 each, while 15 students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Raja Mahadi and Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Unjur in Klang were given RM150 each,” he said.

“Additionally, Seva Gurukulam in Rawang, a centre that helps children excel in education, received RM800 to host a feast for disadvantaged children.

“By providing cash, HCIC aims to give each family the flexibility to prepare for the festival according to their needs, ensuring they can buy food, clothing or other household items.”

Hamidi said HCIC appoints 10 persons-in-charge (PIC) to manage the selection of families in need of assistance and play a critical role in ensuring that aid reaches those who genuinely require help.

He added that the selection process involves responding to requests for aid and conducting site visits to assess the background and needs of the families, with periodic assessments conducted to monitor the progress of the families.

“One PIC in Nilai received RM1,000 on behalf of five families, while (another) collected RM2,000 for 10 families in Ampang.”

Hamidi said the primary challenge for HCIC is maintaining and building public trust, particularly involving those who donate to the cause.

“During festive seasons, the demand for funds increases, and this requires us to work even harder to approach new potential donors.

“However, thanks to HCIC’s strong track record, donors feel assured that their contributions are being directed to those who genuinely need help and we consistently demonstrate transparency and accountability.”

Hamidi also said open communication channels reassure donors that their contributions are making a real impact, adding that HCIC has gained confidence from donors as it reports to them weekly on its collection and distribution activities.

“We have developed a strong network, and many individuals are eager to volunteer their time and resources to assist us in providing financial aid to anyone in need, regardless of race or religion.

“We welcome anyone who wants to join us in our mission to help the disadvantaged group. Contributions may be deposited to Persatuan Kebajikan Rakan-Rakan Hamidi at CIMB account No. 8011-004-760.