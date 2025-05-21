LANGKAWI: In a bid to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in integrating advanced technology into the Tarantula 4x4 combat vehicle, MILDEF International Technologies Sdn Bhd (MILDEF) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with ASELSAN of Turkiye.

The agreement enables MILDEF, a leading local defence vehicle manufacturer, to collaborate with the prominent Turkish defence technology company to promote cost savings, facilitate technology transfer and add value to the local defence industry.

In a statement, MILDEF said the agreement outlines the exclusive commitment of both parties to jointly present technical and commercial proposals to the Malaysian government, including principles of cooperation in terms of responsibilities, confidentiality, regulatory compliance and the protection of mutual interests.

“Under this agreement, MILDEF will serve as the main contractor and platform provider, while ASELSAN will act as the primary technology partner supplying remote-controlled weapon systems (RCWS), communication systems, electro-optical sensors as well as command and control systems.

“As an active and rapidly growing local industry player, MILDEF remains committed to championing local innovation and the engineering capabilities of Malaysian talent,” the statement read.

The agreement was signed at the MILDEF Pavilion during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA’ 25) held at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) here today.

MILDEF was represented by its Managing Director Datuk Seri Mohd Nizam Kasa and General Manager Salimuhar Ali, while ASELSAN was represented by Chief Executive Officer Ahmet Akyol and Vice President Zekeriyya Sahin.

The signing was witnessed by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali.

In the statement, MILDEF said its range of tactical and armoured vehicles developed in-house as proof of the local industry’s capability to significantly contribute to the nation’s defence self-reliance agenda.

The collaboration reflects a synergy between local industrial capacity and global technological expertise, aligning with Malaysia’s aspiration to build a resilient defence ecosystem capable of addressing future challenges, while also elevating Malaysia’s position within the regional defence industry, it added.