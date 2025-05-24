LANGKAWI: The Ministry of Defence will continue to improve the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) to establish it as a prestigious biennial event for the nation.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin expressed satisfaction with this year’s edition, particularly as it received praise and positive feedback from international participants.

“They commended the organisation of the 17th edition of LIMA, noting that LIMA 2025 was better coordinated, smoother and more organised. They also appreciated receiving earlier, clearer and more structured information,” he said in his speech at the closing of LIMA’25 here today.

He said LIMA is more than just an exhibition and display of defence assets, it carries a broader, deeper significance and objective.

LIMA is an arena that fosters national pride and serves as a symbol of the country’s capability host an international-class exhibition, he added.

Apart from that, he said, LIMA serves as an important platform for the government and the nation to stay abreast of developments in the defence sector, which in turn contributes to enhancing the country’s overall defence readiness.

“LIMA is also an opportunity for us to engage with the public. When people attend and witness the exhibitions, it fosters a sense of appreciation, support and understanding that the freedom, peace and security that we enjoy today is the result of the unwavering commitment of our armed forces and security personnel,” he said.

He also said that LIMA provides a valuable avenue to showcase the significance and advancement of defence technology.

“LIMA also acts as an instrument of defence diplomacy, offering us the opportunity to meet with other nations, friendly countries that want to build closer and more meaningful relations with us,” he said

Concluding his speech, Mohamed Khaled expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all parties involved in making this year’s LIMA a success, particularly for ensuring that the event ran smoothly and achieved its objectives.