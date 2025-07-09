Limbang crocodile attack victim found dead after 2-day search

LIMBANG: The body of a fisherman feared to have been attacked by a crocodile in Sungai Kampung Pendam has been found after a two-day search operation.

The victim, identified as Karim Osman, 58, was discovered intact by the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) team at 2.28 pm, approximately one kilometre from the initial search area.

The search and rescue (SAR) operation resumed early today, covering a one to two-kilometre radius along the river where the crocodile was last spotted.

A JBPM spokesperson stated, “The second day of the SAR operation began as early as 9 am with a surface search carried out along the river.”

The victim had been fishing alone near Kampung Pandam when the attack occurred yesterday afternoon. Witnesses reported only his personal belongings and fishing gear were found at the scene.

During yesterday’s search, a crocodile was briefly seen surfacing with an object resembling a human body before the operation was halted at dusk.

The body has been handed over to the police for further investigation. - Bernama