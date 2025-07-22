Litterbugs face community service under amended Malaysia law

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat has passed the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management (Amendment) Bill 2025, introducing community service as punishment for littering offences.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the new provision allows courts to issue community service orders alongside fines.

Nga emphasised the need for firm enforcement, urging public support for the ministry’s actions.

“When courts impose sentences, let us uphold social justice without politicising the issue,“ he said during the parliamentary debate. The Bill was approved by a majority voice vote after discussions involving 14 MPs.

Under the amendment, courts must assess an offender’s physical and mental condition before ordering community service.

Nga clarified that the government leaves the duration of service to judicial discretion, citing cases involving individuals with special needs as an example.

To strengthen enforcement, local authorities will receive additional manpower, training, and modern technology.

Nga explained that fines alone have proven ineffective, making community service a more suitable deterrent.

The amendment also requires offenders to wear special vests during service, aiming to foster remorse and environmental awareness.

The Bill seeks to reduce repeat offences, pollution, and disease risks while promoting legal compliance.

Nga highlighted the growing litter problem, stressing that stricter measures are necessary for long-term behavioural change. - Bernama