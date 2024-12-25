KUALA LUMPUR: Christmas Day celebrations across the country this year were vibrant and joyous, with people from various races participating in the festivities, while Christians observed religious services and festive traditions to mark the special day.

In PENANG, the beautiful weather this morning added to the cheer of Christmas celebrations, with the Minor Basilica of St Anne in Bukit Mertajam drawing thousands of Christians for religious observances. The over 100-year-old church has been a beloved site for people from various racial backgrounds, since the early hours of the day.

A check by Bernama found that families attended the service in new attire, and many took the chance to take photos in front of the historic church and its surrounding monuments.

In PERAK, hundreds of Christians, including foreign visitors, gathered at the 100-year-old Church of St Anthony in Teluk Intan, arriving as early as 8 am with their loved ones, dressed in colourful attire.

Additionally, the iconic Menara Condong Teluk Intan became a popular destination for the public on this public holiday, with many families visiting the landmark to take memorable photos in the picturesque surroundings of the leaning tower.

Pastor Angela Wong Chin Chin shared that more than 400 Christians filled the church since yesterday, actively participating in religious services to mark Christmas. The celebrations included a variety of activities such as gift exchanges, singing, and prayers.

In JOHOR, around 2,000 Christians from various nationalities gathered at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Johor Bahru to take part in religious services starting as early as 7 am.

Cyril Benedict, a security guard, expressed his joy at the festive atmosphere in the church, where songs and prayers echoed, as he celebrated Christmas with the diverse, multiracial community.

In KEDAH, a check by Bernama at several leisure spots around Alor Setar revealed that many people took the opportunity to enjoy the Christmas holiday, spending quality time with family and friends.

In PERLIS, the Christmas celebrations at the Perlis Baptist Church in Kangar were lively, with various engaging activities, especially for children.

The secretary of the Perlis Baptist Church, who wished to be known as Ms Kho, 43, shared that this year, the church introduced new activities, such as art decoration, offering a different attraction compared with last year’s celebrations, which mainly featured colouring activities and church services.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check at the popular tourist spot in Padang Besar found that many visitors took the opportunity to explore the shopping arcade with their families.

In MELAKA, the Christmas celebrations were joyfully observed by the Portuguese community in Ujong Pasir, despite the rain that began early this morning.

Resident Sharon De Roache, 55, explained that every year, the area is beautifully decorated with colourful displays, and festive events, including fireworks, are held in the evening to mark the occasion.

The Christmas spirit was also alive in PAHANG, where nearly 800 Christians filled the Kuantan Chinese Methodist Church, which has been standing for over seven decades on Jalan Gambut. Most attendees were dressed in festive red and white, adding to the holiday cheer.

Amid the festive cheer of Christmas in SELANGOR, the warmth and joy of the season were truly alive at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes in Klang, as captured by Bernama this morning.

Following the mass, families and friends gathered under the light rain, taking photos with the towering 10-meter Christmas tree and the replica of the manger where Jesus was born, embracing the true spirit of Christmas.

In SARAWAK, the city’s new landmark, St Peter’s Church, which was completed in October, came alive with the presence of about 2,000 Christians. Worshippers gathered inside the church, spilling out onto the grounds for a religious service to celebrate Christmas this morning.

Lecturer Eric Ting Ngee Kwang, 53, noted that the new church had received an overwhelmingly positive response from visitors of all backgrounds.

In SABAH, the bells of St Michael’s Church in Penampang, one of the state’s oldest stone-built churches, founded in 1947, rang out this Christmas morning, drawing hundreds of worshippers from multiple generations into its majestic sanctuary.

In KOTA KINABALU, the festivities expanded to Hongkod Koissan Hall, where Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) hosted a Christmas open house.

In his Christmas message, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor emphasised the importance of continuing the commitment to unity and tolerance within Sabah’s multicultural society, shaped by its 35 ethnic groups and 217 sub-ethnicities.