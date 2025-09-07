Livestock smuggling threatens local breeders with market and disease risks

KOTA BHARU: Local livestock farmers in border states face significant threats from continued ruminant smuggling activities according to Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He explained that illegally imported animals disrupt local meat market pricing and introduce disease risks that bypass Veterinary Services Department screening protocols.

“Records indicate 70,000 cattle were smuggled throughout last year alone, creating direct competition for farmers in Kelantan and Kedah,“ he stated during the opening of Kelfarm Sdn Bhd’s Wagyu Cattle Farm in Kampung Seribong.

Mohamad noted that consumers generally accept meat prices between RM25 to RM35 per kilogramme, but smuggled products undercut legitimate local producers with cheaper alternatives.

He called for collaborative efforts to address smuggling activities that generate short-term profits for traffickers while causing long-term national harm.

The ministry is simultaneously working to increase domestic high-quality meat production through initiatives like wagyu cattle farming.

Hybrid cattle breeding data shows wagyu numbers increased to 481 heads by June compared to approximately 393 in 2024, indicating growing local demand.

Regarding regional instability, Mohamad confirmed that unrest in Indonesia hasn’t significantly impacted Malaysia’s import activities or threatened national food security.

He observed that situations in Indonesia typically calm quickly given the nation’s experience with managing such periodic disturbances. – Bernama