BATU PAHAT: The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) plans to modernise the local fishing industry by increasing the number of Class C and C2 fishing vessels, which will assist in curbing foreign fishermen’s encroachment.

LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil stated that the limited number of Class C and C2 vessels had left the country’s waters unoccupied by local fishing boats, exposing them to threats or encroachment.

He added that deep-sea fishermen would act as the ‘eyes and ears’ of the authorities to help monitor and address encroachment.

“Without large fishing vessels around, it’s much easier for encroachment to happen, and some foreigners take advantage of it.

“Besides having more fishermen out at sea, we’ll also ask the government to boost asset strength for better surveillance and control of the waters,” he told reporters after presenting contributions under the MADANI Anak Nelayan Back to School Programme here today.

Muhammad Faiz said that local fishermen needed to play their part in supporting the industry by taking the bold step of upgrading their vessels through loans, which LKIM would help facilitate.

“Agrobank, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, will provide the necessary capital (loans) to help them make this change,” he said.

Class C and C2 vessels are used by deep-sea fishermen operating 15 nautical miles off the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia (Straits of Melaka) and 30 nautical miles from the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, as well as from Sabah and Sarawak up to the border of the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).