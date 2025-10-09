LKIM stockpiles 1,900 tonnes of fish for monsoon season to stabilise prices

DUNGUN: The Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) is stocking up 1,900 tonnes of frozen fish in preparation for the monsoon season.

Its chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil stated this is to ensure adequate protein-rich food supply and maintain stable market prices during the Northeast Monsoon season expected from November until March next year.

“Typically, the supply of fresh fish will decrease during the monsoon season because fishermen on the East Coast are unable to go out to sea,“ he said at the LKIM chairman’s Rahmah Mesra MADANI programme with the fishermen community.

He explained LKIM has taken steps to store frozen fish stocks in collaboration with private intermediaries, with the private sector stocking 1,600 tonnes and LKIM storing 300 tonnes.

“So there should be no issue of fish price increase,“ Muhammad Faiz said, adding they will cooperate with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living if parties attempt to manipulate prices.

Meanwhile, he announced LKIM has built 68 new houses and repaired 212 fishermen’s homes this year with an allocation of RM10 million.

He said Terengganu was the highest recipient of the Fishermen’s Housing Special Project with an allocation of RM2.02 million.

“In Terengganu, 17 fishermen received new homes while 30 others had their houses repaired,“ he said, noting each repair costs up to RM20,000 while new house construction costs around RM84,000. – Bernama