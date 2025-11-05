PETALING JAYA: Authorities in Penang have reportedly resolved dozens of paint vandalism incidents across three northern states with the apprehension of four individuals.

Penang police chief, Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, revealed that law enforcement divisions from Penang and Perak conducted a joint operation targeting illegal money-lending organizations yesterday.

According to officials, these syndicates were responsible for numerous acts of property defacement involving paint thrown at residences throughout the region.

“Our team successfully detained four males, ranging from 34 to 42 years of age, during independent raids conducted across the state yesterday,“ he said in a statement today.

“These individuals are believed to be key participants in criminal damage cases connected to unauthorised lending operations involving both domestic and internet-based organizations.

“When questioned, the suspects admitted to participating in 33 separate paint vandalism incidents throughout Penang, Perak, and Kedah,“ he stated.

Hamzah noted that examination of confiscated devices revealed evidence linking them to numerous locations where paint had been thrown at properties.

Evidence collected during the operation included a vehicle, communication devices, electronic payment cards, threatening messages, counterfeit license plates, facial coverings, red paint containers, and solvent materials.

Investigators are pursuing charges under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Authorities encourage citizens experiencing harassment or receiving threats from illegal lenders to file official complaints to facilitate proper legal action.